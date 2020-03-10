MP govt crisis: Here's what we know so far on Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting Congress

In a massive setback for the Congress, former Lok Sabha MP and prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and appeared set to join BJP on Tuesday amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his loyalists, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse. In a surprising turn of events, Scindia met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Subsequently, Scindia announced his resignation in a letter dated on Monday. A shell-shocked Congress, in a largely symbolic move of no consequence, expelled Scindia, the party general secretary and scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, on charges of anti-party activities.

Here are the major political developments that have so far happened today:

Another Congress MLA quits, number rises to 20

The number of MLAs who have resigned from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 20 on Tuesday afternoon with another legislator quitting the ruling party, sources said.

While 19 MLAs, most of them believed to be loyal to expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, have sent their resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, Bisahulal Singh submitted his resignation letter as an MLA to the Assembly speaker.

Kamal Nath asks Governor to remove six ministers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has recommended the state Governor Lalji Tandon to remove six ministers from the council forthwith.

The names include: Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat, Women and Child Development Imarti Devi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and School Education Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary.

Twenty of the 28 ministers had tendered their resignations on Monday night following the rebellion by MLAs of Scindia faction. The other six had gone to Bengaluru along with 12 MLAs.

Congress stares at losing majority in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress has a wafer-thin majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly whose current effective strength is 228. If the resignations of the 20 MLAs is accepted, the strength of the Assembly will fall to 208. The magic number for retaining the majority then will be 105. The Congress, however, will be left with 94 seats while the BJP has 104 seats. The Congress has the support of four Independents, two BSP and one SP MLA. Even with their support, Congress will fall sort of a majority, and it is anyway unclear if they will continue to support Congress or go with BJP.

What transpired in Scindia's meeting with Shah, PM Modi

On Tuesday morning, as much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

There was no official word on what transpired at the meetings. However, news agency PTI quoted BJP sources as saying that the decision of the party's top two leaders to hold long deliberations with Scindia underlined the importance they attach to him.

A News18 report said that the former Guna Lok Sabha MP will formally join the BJP in presence of party president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headqaurters on Tuesday evening at 6 pm.

Scinida's resignation letter — what he said

In the resignation letter dated March 9 to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said "it is now time for me to move on" as he was unable to serve the people of the country while remaining in the party.

The Congress party said his letter was received at Sonia Gandhi's residence only at 12.20 pm on Tuesday.

Noting that the events of the day had been drawing themselves out for a year, Scindia, in his letter to Gandhi, said it was now best for him to look at a fresh start.

"Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years. It is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," Scindia wrote in the letter.

"While my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and my country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia said in his resignation letter posted on Twitter.

"To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start," he said.

The former Guna MP also thanked Gandhi and his other former Congress colleagues for "providing him with a platform to have served the nation".

Jyotiraditya Scinida verus Kamal Nath

Once considered a rising star of the party and close confidante of former party President Rahul Gandhi, Scindia has long been at loggerheads with Kamal Nath who belongs to the old guard. After narrowly winning the state Assembly elections in December 2018, Kamal Nath took over as chief minister.

But trouble started brewing recently when Scindia's supporters in the government were side-lined, and it appeared that his ambitions to be the state Congress president were also thwarted. It was also clear that the central leadership was not ready to listen to his grievances.

The final straw likely turned out to be the party's ambiguous stand on its candidates from Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on March 26. According to news agency IANS, Scindia wanted the first seat so he can get into the Rajya Sabha comfortably as the second seat was tough for the Congress. The party's dilly delaying tactics irked Scindia and he then looked to the other side.