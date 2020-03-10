Politics MP govt crisis: Here's what we know so far on Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting Congress Updated : March 10, 2020 05:33 PM IST In a massive setback for the Congress, former Lok Sabha MP and prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and appeared set to join BJP on Tuesday. The number of MLAs who have resigned from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 20 on Tuesday afternoon with another legislator quitting the ruling party. Once considered a rising star of the party and close confidante of former party President Rahul Gandhi, Scindia has long been at loggerheads with Kamal Nath who belongs to the old guard.