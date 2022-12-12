MP Congress leaders says 'kill Modi to save Constitution', FIR lodged

Senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh Raja Pateria stoked controversy on Monday when he asked people to be prepared to "kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the Constitution and the future of minorities and Dalits. The state government has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against former state minister Pateria for his remarks.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Pateria can be heard telling Congress workers, "be ready to kill Modi". He tried to clarify his remarks by saying that kill means defeating him.

".....Modi will end elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him," Pateria said at a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in Panna district.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress over Pateria's remarks, saying the reality of those who are undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore.

"An FIR is being registered against him (Pateria) and the law will take its course," he said.

With inputs from PTI