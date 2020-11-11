Politics MP bypolls: BJP wins 19 out of 28 seats, Congress bags 9 Updated : November 11, 2020 10:12 AM IST Out of the 12 ministers who contested the bypolls, three were defeated by the Congress candidates. Elated over the BJP’s performance, CM Chouhan said that the BJP has secured 11 percent more votes than their rival Congress and termed it as ”incredible”. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.