MP Bypolls: BJP wins 16 seats so far, Chouhan govt on firm wicket

Updated : November 11, 2020 08:14 AM IST

Out of the 28 seats which were up for grabs in bypolls, the ruling BJP has won 16 so far and is leading in three others (Sanver, Jaura and Mehgaon), according to the EC data.
Voting for by-elections on 28 constituencies was held on November 3 and counting of ballots was taken up on Tuesday.
With most of his loyalists winning the November 3 bypolls, Scindia, a Rajya Sabha MP, will look to cement his place in the BJP.
