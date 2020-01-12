Most cases in Lokpal not under its purview, says chairman
Updated : January 12, 2020 08:16 PM IST
Over 1,100 cases have been received before the one-year old Lokpal and the members sat, discussed and found that the most of the cases were not coming under its jurisdiction or act and disposed of, Ghose said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more