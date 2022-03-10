Mormugao Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mormugao Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Mormugao is an assembly constituency in the South Goa district. The Mormugao legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Mormugao was won by Milind Sagun Naik of the BJP. He defeated INC's Sankalp Amonkar.

Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Milind Sagun Naik.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Milind Sagun Naik garnered 8466 votes, securing 48.82 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 140 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.81 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mormugao constituency stands at 20106 with 10127 male voters and 9979 female voters.