Politics
More urban Indians worried about jobs, still back govt, finds survey
Updated : February 07, 2020 08:22 PM IST
Urban Indians continue to list joblessness or unemployment, crime and violence, and financial and political corruption as their top concerns.
In January, worries centred around financial and political corruption saw a slight dip of 2 per cent over the previous month.
Concerns over joblessness, and crime and violence zoomed up by 11 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in January.