More classes may be asked to file tax returns to check evasion
Updated : July 07, 2019 05:51 PM IST
Armed with transaction details using big data analytics, the government may notify some other classes of people who would be required to file income tax returns in a move to contain evasion.
The Union Budget for 2019-20 has proposed to make return filing compulsory for persons who deposit more than Rs 1 crore in a current account in a year, spend more than Rs 2 lakh on foreign travel or have an annual electricity bill of more than Rs 1 lakh.
For those earning Rs 5 crore or more annually, the surcharge has been increased from 15 to 37 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more