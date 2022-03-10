Moradabad Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Moradabad Rural Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Moradabad Rural is an assembly constituency in the Moradabad district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Moradabad Rural legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Moradabad Rural was won by Haji Ikram Qureshi of the SP. He defeated BJP's Hariom Sharma. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shameemul Haq.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Haji Ikram Qureshi garnered 97916 votes, securing 44.23 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28781 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13 percent.

The Moradabad Rural constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.

The Moradabad Rural constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.