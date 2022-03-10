Moradabad Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Moradabad Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Moradabad Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Moradabad district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Moradabad Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Moradabad Nagar was won by Ritesh Kumar Gupta of the BJP. He defeated SP's Mohammad Yusuf Ansari. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mohammad Yusuf Ansari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ritesh Kumar Gupta garnered 123467 votes, securing 44.6 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3193 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.15 percent.

The total number of voters in the Moradabad Nagar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Moradabad Nagar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.