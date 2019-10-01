#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Monsoon to withdraw from October 10, marking most delayed retreat

Updated : October 01, 2019 09:29 AM IST

India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to start withdrawing from the northwest region from October 10, marking the most delayed retreat of the seasonal rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
The monsoon generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September 1, but rains have continued beyond that date this year and triggered floods, killing hundreds.
The previous record for the most delayed monsoon withdrawal was set in 1961, when the season rainfall started retreating on October 1, the weather office said.
Monsoon to withdraw from October 10, marking most delayed retreat
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CNBC-TV18 gets a new home and starts day-1 in style!

CNBC-TV18 gets a new home and starts day-1 in style!

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Top brokerage calls for October 1: Macquarie bullish on Indiabulls Housing; Credit Suisse 'neutral' on Maruti

Top brokerage calls for October 1: Macquarie bullish on Indiabulls Housing; Credit Suisse 'neutral' on Maruti

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV