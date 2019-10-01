Politics

Monsoon to withdraw from October 10, marking most delayed retreat

Updated : October 01, 2019 09:29 AM IST

India's June-September monsoon rains are likely to start withdrawing from the northwest region from October 10, marking the most delayed retreat of the seasonal rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The monsoon generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September 1, but rains have continued beyond that date this year and triggered floods, killing hundreds.