The Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed multiple adjournments for the second straight day as the Opposition raised issues like price rise, GST and the Agnipath scheme, disrupting proceedings. Both the government and the opposition have accused each other of running away from debate on critical issues facing the country.

In a Facebook post, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said when the Prime Minister was in the opposition, he had made inflation the biggest issue, but today he has pushed the public into a "deep quagmire of problems, in which people are getting drowned every day". "I and the entire Congress party stand with you against every atrocity being committed on you by the government. We will strongly raise this issue in Parliament," he said.

Though the two Houses could not transact any significant business on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar moved the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, amid the din. The minister said there is a need to amend the WMD Act, 2005, to enact legal provisions relating to the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament session:

# Opposition to protest against the GST rate hike, and inflation at the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex at 10 am.

# Newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP & former Olympic track & field athlete PT Usha to take oath today after the Upper House will assemble at 11 am.

# AAP MP Raghav Chadha moves suspension of business notice under Rule 267, for discussion on the committee on MSP constituted by the Government of India, for the second consecutive day.