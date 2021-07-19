Monsoon Session to begin today; Oppn plans to corner govt over COVID-19, fuel price hike

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday even as the Opposition seeks to corner the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the second wave of COVID-19, farm laws and the rising fuel prices. The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session.

Three of the bills seek to replace ordinances issued recently. One of the ordinances issued on June 30, prohibits any agitation and strike by anyone engaged in the essential defence services.

The government has also listed The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021 for the introduction. The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to make the system of laying of pipelines for transportation of Petroleum and Minerals, robust. The government has also listed 'The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021' for introduction in the session. The proposed 'The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction in this session.

According to the financial business listed in the bulletin, there would be a presentation, discussion, and voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2021-22. There would also be a presentation, discussion, and voting on Excess Demands for Grants for the year 2017-18.

Six other bills are pending in various stages before the two Houses and parliamentary panels.

According to the latest data, 444 members from Lok Sabha and 218 from Rajya Sabha have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The figures may have gone up, officials said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker had said all COVID-related protocols will be followed during the Parliament session. He said that both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will sit simultaneously in the upcoming session, which will start at 11 am.

He added that due to the restrictions in view of the pandemic, visitors will not be allowed during the session.

The Monsoon Session will conclude on August 13. Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed, while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

With inputs from PTI