Monsoon Session of Parliament likely from July 17 to August 10

The monsoon session of Parliament will sta likely to begin from the third week of July and conclude on August 10, reports said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh will finalise the dates.

Some of the key bills to be taken up in the session are National Financial Information Registry, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment).