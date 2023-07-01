Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 20, conclude on August 11

The monsoon session of the Parliament for the year will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11, the Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Saturday via twitter.

The monsoon session of the Parliament for the year will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11, the Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Saturday via twitter. Joshi urged political parties to contribute towards "productive discussions".

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, he said in another tweet in Hindi.

The session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Also, Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

According to reports, the Monsoon Session is expected to commence in the old Parliament building and later move to the new building. The new building was inaugurated by Modi on May 28

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.

The Ordinance effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgement that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" matter.

The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country's research competence in areas of science and technology.

(With inputs from PTI)