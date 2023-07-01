CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeMonsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 20, conclude on August 11 News

Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 20, conclude on August 11

Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 20, conclude on August 11
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 1, 2023 1:15:54 PM IST (Updated)

The monsoon session of the Parliament for the year will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11, the Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi  announced on Saturday via twitter.

The monsoon session of the Parliament for the year will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11, the Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi  announced on Saturday via twitter. Joshi  urged political parties to contribute towards "productive discussions".

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, he said in another tweet in Hindi.
The session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Also, Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X