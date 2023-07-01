Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 20, conclude on August 11

The monsoon session of the Parliament for the year will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11, the Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Saturday via twitter.

The monsoon session of the Parliament for the year will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11, the Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Saturday via twitter. Joshi urged political parties to contribute towards "productive discussions".

Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the #MonsoonSession. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 1, 2023

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, he said in another tweet in Hindi.

The session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Also, Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.