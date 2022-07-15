Homepolitics news

Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 18 to August 12 — List of Bills

Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 18 to August 12 — List of Bills

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on July 16 and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders on July 17 evening.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 18, the day Presidential polls will be held. The government has called an all-party meeting on July 17 morning, while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on July 16 and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders on July 17 evening.
The Monsoon Session will end on August 12. This will also be the last session for Naidu in his current term which is ending on August 10.
The government will bring in crucial bills in this 25-day session.
Here is the list of bills:
  1. The Cantonment Bill
  2. The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill
  3. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill
  4. The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill
  5. The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill
  6. The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill
  7. The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill
  8. The Competition (Amendment) Bill.
  9. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill
  10. The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill
  11. The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill
  12. The Forest (Conservation) (Amendment) Bill
  13. The National Dental Commission Bill
  14. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill
  15. The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill
  16. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill
  17. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill
  18. The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill
  19. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill
  20. The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill
    21. Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    TS EAMCET 2022 exam begins today: Check guidelines and other details here

    Next Article

    Government set to introduce 24 new Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament