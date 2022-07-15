Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 18 to August 12 — List of Bills
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on July 16 and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders on July 17 evening.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 18, the day Presidential polls will be held. The government has called an all-party meeting on July 17 morning, while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties.
The Monsoon Session will end on August 12. This will also be the last session for Naidu in his current term which is ending on August 10.
The government will bring in crucial bills in this 25-day session.
Here is the list of bills:
The Cantonment Bill
The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill
The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill
The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill
The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill
The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill
The Competition (Amendment) Bill.
The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill
The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill
The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill
The Forest (Conservation) (Amendment) Bill
The National Dental Commission Bill
The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill
The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill
The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill
The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill
The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill
The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill
The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill
Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.