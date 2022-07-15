Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 18 to August 12 — List of Bills

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 18, the day Presidential polls will be held. The government has called an all-party meeting on July 17 morning, while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on July 16 and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders on July 17 evening.

The Monsoon Session will end on August 12. This will also be the last session for Naidu in his current term which is ending on August 10.

The government will bring in crucial bills in this 25-day session.

Here is the list of bills:

The Cantonment Bill

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill

The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill

The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill

The Competition (Amendment) Bill.

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill

The Forest (Conservation) (Amendment) Bill

The National Dental Commission Bill

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill

The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill

Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.