Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 18 to August 12 — List of Bills

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on July 16 and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders on July 17 evening.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 18, the day Presidential polls will be held. The government has called an all-party meeting on July 17 morning, while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties.
The Monsoon Session will end on August 12. This will also be the last session for Naidu in his current term which is ending on August 10.
The government will bring in crucial bills in this 25-day session.
Here is the list of bills:
Lok Sabha
  • The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021
  • The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022
  • The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Development (Enterprises and Services) Hubs Act 2022 or "DESH" Act
    • Rajya Sabha
    • The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021
    • The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022
    • The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022
    • The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022
