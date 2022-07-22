Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Oppn protests against GST, price rise; PM Modi holds meeting with top Cabinet ministers

Mini

Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: On the fifth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, BJP MP Ravi Kishan will introduce a private members' bill on population control in the Lok Sabha. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18 with the Opposition seeking this debate. Amid the logjam in Parliament, the Congress said the Opposition wants Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to function but its only demand is that the first debate this session should be on price rise and levying of GST on certain food items of daily use. Also, National Democratic Alliance candidate Draupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President. She will take oath on July 25, a day after incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends. She defeated Opposition nominee Yashwant by a huge margin, to become the first tribal to hold the post.