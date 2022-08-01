Mini

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Opposition is likely to demand a discussion on the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Parliament this week after the debate on price rise is taken up in both the Houses, according to sources. A discussion on price rise has been listed in the Lok Sabha for Monday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day. Opposition leaders said while there is a consensus among them about the need for a discussion on Agnipath, which had sparked widespread violence across the country, they have varied stands on the subject. With barely 10 working days remaining before the Monsoon Session gets over on August 12, it is unlikely that the parties would be abe to extract a debate on the new armed forces recruitment scheme in either House. The government has also listed two bills -- The Central Universities(Amendment) Bill, 2022 to be introduced, and the The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 to be passed in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha two Bills will come up for consideration and passing on Monday -- the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005; and a Bill to provide for national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty. Both these Bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha.