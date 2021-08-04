Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for 3rd time; Naidu suspends 6 TMC MPs for day

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE:

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time on Wednesday after vociferous protests by the opposition over Pegasus snooping and other issues.

The decisions regarding the Bharat Ratna award are taken from time to time. No formal recommendations for this are necessary: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on whether the Government of India would consider bestowing Bharat Ratna on Late Shri Biju Patnaik.

Naidu suspends 6 TMC MPs for the day: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suspended six TMC MPs for the day for carrying placards while protesting along with other opposition MPs over the Pegasus spying issue. Just as witnessed since the start of the monsoon session, slogan-shouting TMC and other opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House, some holding placards, to demand a discussion on the issue of Israeli-made, military-grade Pegasus spyware allegedly being used to snoop on opposition leaders, government critics and journalists. Naidu took exception to the placards, which had anti-government slogans, before adjourning the proceedings of the House till 2 pm. He first asked members to go back to their seats and then threatened to invoke rule 255 against those holding placards.

As the members refused to budge, he ordered that those "disobeying the chair and raising placards shall leave the House under rule 255." He, however, did not name anyone and said Rajya Sabha Secretariat will give the list. Later a Parliamentary Bulletin identified the six MPs suspended for the day as Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor.

Harsimrat Kaur, Shiromani Akali Dal MP: "Rahul Gandhi is able to ride a tractor but in the Parliament, he brings up the Pegasus issue. It's important but not more than the lives of farmers. If all mainstream parties would've extended support, govt would've taken action."

When the House again met at noon, the opposition members continued their protests by trooping into the well and sloganeering. Agrawal, who was in the chair, allowed papers related to various ministries to be laid in the table of the House amidst the protests.

State-wise level of registration of births and deaths for the year 2018 and 2019 as given by Ministry of Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha.

As protests continued, the Chair adjourned the House till 2 pm after 10 minutes of business. Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed disruptions since the start of the Monsoon session on July 19.

When the House reassembled at 11:30 am, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked protesting members not to storm into the well showing placards and shouting slogans. "Don't do anything for which the chair is compelled to take action.... If the Chair is standing, you should sit down... Please go back to your seat... it is not acceptable," Agrawal said. As protesting opposition members continued to be in the Well, Agrawal adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Continuing with their protests over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues, Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Birla asked the protesting members to ensure decorum of the House. Little over ten minutes after the Question Hour began, the proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am amid the din.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made obituary references for eight former members of Lok Sabha who died recently. As a mark of respect for the departed souls, the Speaker along with members present in the House stood in silence for a brief while.

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member: Former chief executive of Prasar Bharati and TMC leader Jawhar Sircar on Wednesday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha. He was elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament earlier this week. Sircar took oath in Bengali and was greeted by thumping of desk by fellow MPs. He signed the members' register and then greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with folded hands. Naidu too responded to his greetings. Sircar also greeted other leaders in the House. He was elected to Rajya Sabha on a seat left vacant after TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP before the recent West Bengal assembly elections. Sircar, who was nominated to the Upper House by TMC, spent nearly 42 years in public service and is known as a vocal critic of the BJP government at the Centre.

Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, August 4 LOK SABHA - -Obituary references & Bills for consideration and passing -The Commission for Air Quality Management in National CapitalRegion and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021-The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021. RAJYA SABHA - Bills for consideration and passing

-The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

