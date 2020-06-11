  • SENSEX
Monsoon rains spread over a third of India, weather office says

June 11, 2020

The rains are critical for farming, which makes up about 15 percent of Asia's third-biggest economy at a size of nearly $2 trillion, since about 55 percent of arable land in the south Asian nation is rain-fed.
"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into more parts of the central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.
In the next 48 hours, the monsoon would also advance into some more parts of the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal, it added.
