Politics
Money laundering case: Karnataka Congress trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar arrested by ED
Updated : September 03, 2019 09:53 PM IST
The former cabinet minister and sitting MLA from Kanakapura seat appeared before the agency for the fourth time for questioning on Tuesday.
Shivakumar will be produced before a court in Delhi on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate for seeking his custody, they said.
