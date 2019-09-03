Money laundering case: Karnataka Congress trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar arrested by ED

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

The former cabinet minister and sitting MLA from Kanakapura seat appeared before the agency for the fourth time for questioning on Tuesday. He was placed under arrest under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The Congress leader needs to be put through custodial interrogation and hence was arrested, they said. Shivakumar will be produced before a court in Delhi on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate for seeking his custody, they said.



I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me.

The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta. â€” DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019



I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal.

I have full faith in God & in our country's Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics. â€” DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019