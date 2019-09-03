#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Money laundering case: Karnataka Congress trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar arrested by ED

Updated : September 03, 2019 09:53 PM IST

The former cabinet minister and sitting MLA from Kanakapura seat appeared before the agency for the fourth time for questioning on Tuesday.
Shivakumar will be produced before a court in Delhi on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate for seeking his custody, they said.
