Mominpur violence: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari requests Amit Shah for 'urgent deployment of Central forces' in West Bengal

A clash erupted between two groups of people from two different communities after allegedly a religious flag was torn by some miscreants during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi festival. Later, a group of people reached Ekbalpore police station demanding the arrest of the accused in the incident.
I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand pic.twitter.com/yr3lB1MaJB— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022
West Bengal | LoP Suvendu Adhikari & BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul march from the State Assembly to the Raj Bhavan, along with a delegation of party MLAs to meet Governor La. Ganesan regarding violent clashes that erupted in the Mominpore area yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fvlYziJEUw— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Shame Shame !!!In order to sweep the shameful Mominpur violence under the rug, @MamataOfficial has ordered @KolkataPolice to arrest @BJP4Bengal President @DrSukantaBJP at Chingrighata on the way to Mominpur.Try as much as you can, but you can't stop BJP.— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 10, 2022