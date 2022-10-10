Mominpur violence: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari requests Amit Shah for 'urgent deployment of Central forces' in West Bengal

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A clash erupted between two groups of people from two different communities after allegedly a religious flag was torn by some miscreants during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi festival. Later, a group of people reached Ekbalpore police station demanding the arrest of the accused in the incident.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the "ransacking of Ekbalpore police station" on October 9. He has requested an "urgent deployment of Central forces" to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Ekbalpur area from October 10 to 12.

"The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khirdipore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. Many shops and bikes belonging to Hindus have been vandalised by hooligans and anti-socials," he said. "The onslaught has similarities to the Panchla violence which happened in June in the Uluberia area of the Howrah district. At that time, the violence spread across West Bengal, especially in the Nadia and Murshidabad districts,” he mentioned in the letter.

I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand pic.twitter.com/yr3lB1MaJB — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022

Adhikari, along with BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and a delegation of party MLAs will meet Governor La. Ganesan after violent clashes erupted in the Mominpore area on Sunday. A clash erupted between two groups of people from two different communities after allegedly a religious flag was torn by some miscreants during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi festival.

Later, a group of people reached Ekbalpore police station demanding the arrest of the accused in the incident.

West Bengal | LoP Suvendu Adhikari & BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul march from the State Assembly to the Raj Bhavan, along with a delegation of party MLAs to meet Governor La. Ganesan regarding violent clashes that erupted in the Mominpore area yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fvlYziJEUw — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was detained by the police at Chingrighata while he was on his way to Mominpur.

Shame Shame !!!In order to sweep the shameful Mominpur violence under the rug, @MamataOfficial has ordered @KolkataPolice to arrest @BJP4Bengal President @DrSukantaBJP at Chingrighata on the way to Mominpur.Try as much as you can, but you can't stop BJP. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 10, 2022

BJP State Secretary Umesh Rai and party leader RK Handa were detained at Lalbazar Central Lock-up in Kolkata.