Moirang Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Moirang Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Moirang is an assembly constituency in the Bishnupur district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur. The Moirang legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Moirang was won by Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Mairembam Prithviraj Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Mairembam Prithviraj Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh garnered 11708 votes, securing 37.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 375 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.19 percent.The total number of voters in the Moirang constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Moirang constituency has a literacy level of 75.85 percent.