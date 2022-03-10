Mohanlalganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mohanlalganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mohanlalganj is an assembly constituency in the Lucknow district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mohanlalganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mohanlalganj was won by Ambrish Singh Pushkar of the SP. He defeated BSP's Ram Bahadur.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Chandra Rawat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ambrish Singh Pushkar garnered 71,574 votes, securing 32.16 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 530 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.24 percent.