Mohandas Pai says Bengaluru is badly managed, needs better governance

Pai said Bengaluru needs 500 kilometers of Metro, 10,000 electric vehicles, public transportation, and footpaths. But we don't have that."
As Karnataka gets ready for the assembly elections, Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital on Tuesday said Bengaluru is badly managed and needs improvement in governance.
Last year in September, normal life was disrupted in Bengaluru after torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts, and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads. The floods damaged several homes and disrupted traffic and water and power supply in the city.
Speaking at News18's Bengaluru Townhall, the former director of Infosys said Bengaluru is too big to be managed by one mayor, "We had 200 ward councilors, out of which 108 were real estate brokers, and they are very corrupt."
Pai said Bengaluru needs 500 kilometers of Metro, 10,000 electric vehicles, public transportation, and footpaths. "But we don't have that." Bengaluru has a voter base of over 89 lakh and accounts for over 10 percent of the total assembly seats in the state.
The election to the 224-member assembly is due by May this year. The ruling BJP has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats.
On January 11, 2023, Congress promised 200 units of free electricity "every month for all Kannadigas" if it comes into power in Karnataka after winning the 2023 state assembly elections.
Also Read: Karnataka elections 2023: Congress promises 200 units of free electricity, launches 'Praja Dhwani Yatra'
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
