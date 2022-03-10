Mohan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mohan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mohan is an assembly constituency in the Unnao district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mohan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Unnao Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mohan was won by Brijesh Kumar of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Radhe Lal Rawat S/O Munnu.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Radhey Lal Rawat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Brijesh Kumar garnered 104884 votes, securing 51.78 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 54095 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.71 percent.