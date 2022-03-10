Mohammdi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mohammdi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mohammdi is an assembly constituency in the Kheri district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mohammdi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mohammdi was won by Lokendra Pratap Singh of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Sanjay Sharma.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Awasthi Bala Prasad.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lokendra Pratap Singh garnered 93000 votes, securing 42.44 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 33918 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.48 percent.