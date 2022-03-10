Mohammadabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mohammadabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mohammadabad is an assembly constituency in the Ghazipur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Mohammadabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ballia Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mohammadabad was won by Alka Rai of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Sibgatulla Ansari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by QED's Sibgatulla Ansari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Alka Rai garnered 122156 votes, securing 53.08 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 32727 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mohammadabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.