Moga Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Moga Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Moga is an assembly constituency in the Moga district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Moga legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Moga was won by Harjot Kamal Singh of the INC. He defeated AAP's Ramesh Grover.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Joginder Pal Jain.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Harjot Kamal Singh garnered 52,357 votes, securing 35.99 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,764 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.21 percent.

The total number of voters in the Moga constituency stands at 2,03,541 with 96,188 male voters and 1,07,339 female voters.