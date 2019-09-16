Modi, Trump to share stage: Who is behind 'Howdy, Modi!' and what to expect at the event?
Updated : September 16, 2019 12:25 PM IST
In a historic event on September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will address a joint rally at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston in the United States.
More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event.
The Houston event will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.
