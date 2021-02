Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the temporary blocking of a few Twitter accounts. Twitter had reportedly targetted accounts that shared posts with the 'farmergenocide' hashtag.

"Modi style of governance -- shut them up, cut them off, crush them down," Rahul said on Twitter blocking accounts of those tweeting on farmers' protests.

Twitter had blocked several accounts and tweets after the government asked the microblogging platform to take action against 250 handles and posts which contained "false and provocative content" related to the ongoing farmers' agitation, according to sources, the PTI reported.

Rahul had previously stated his support to farmers in their protest against the three farm laws. He had said that the "government should repeal the farm laws and putting them in the waste paper basket is the only solution."