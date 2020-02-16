#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Modi-Shah not invincible, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Delhi Assembly poll results

Updated : February 16, 2020 03:06 PM IST

In his weekly column in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', its executive editor Raut criticised BJP's "religion-centric" political strategy while lauding the developmental works of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.
He said the BJP, which appeared invincible during the Lok Sabha polls, fell like a "house of cards" in Delhi.
People should get over the "myth" that only Modi and Shah can win elections, the Rajya Sabha member said.
Modi-Shah not invincible, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Delhi Assembly poll results

You May Also Like

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

LIC IPO: Stock brokers association ANMI to mobilise 1 crore investors

LIC IPO: Stock brokers association ANMI to mobilise 1 crore investors

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement