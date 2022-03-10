Modi Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Modi Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Modi Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Ghaziabad district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Modi Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Modi Nagar was won by Dr Manju Shiwach of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Wahab.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by RLD's Sudesh Sharma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Manju Shiwach garnered 108631 votes, securing 50.32 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 66582 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 30.84 percent.

The total number of voters in the Modi Nagar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Modi Nagar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.