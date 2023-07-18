CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsModi mocks Rahul Gandhi for being out on bail in a corruption case — here's what he said

Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi for being out on bail in a corruption case — here's what he said

Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi for being out on bail in a corruption case — here's what he said
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 12:06:25 PM IST (Updated)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is out on bail in several defamation cases and in the money laundering case related to National Herald. He is Bengaluru for the two-day Opposition meeting strategising for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Opposition meeting of 26 political parties is underway in Bengaluru. Without naming anyone, Modi said the specialty of the meeting is that the people who are out on bail in corruption case, defamation case are being honoured.

"People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan'...Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured... If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured..." Modi said.
Rahul is out on bail in several defamation cases. The Supreme Court will hear his appeal on July 21 challenging the Gujarat High Court's verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.
Also, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are out on bail in National Herald case too.
Modi added, "The Opposition 'mantra' is -- of, by and for the family. Family first, nation nothing. This is their motto."
The remarks came during the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building (NITB) of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
First Published: Jul 18, 2023 11:59 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BJPCongressNarendra ModiRahul Gandhi

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X