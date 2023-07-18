Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi for being out on bail in a corruption case — here's what he said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is out on bail in several defamation cases and in the money laundering case related to National Herald. He is Bengaluru for the two-day Opposition meeting strategising for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Opposition meeting of 26 political parties is underway in Bengaluru. Without naming anyone, Modi said the specialty of the meeting is that the people who are out on bail in corruption case, defamation case are being honoured.

"People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan'...Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured... If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured..." Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi takes a swipe at the Opposition; says, "...Today, people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops...24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada… pic.twitter.com/UewufX8MQJ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

Rahul is out on bail in several defamation cases. The Supreme Court will hear his appeal on July 21 challenging the Gujarat High Court's verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Also, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are out on bail in National Herald case too.

Modi added, "The Opposition 'mantra' is -- of, by and for the family. Family first, nation nothing. This is their motto."

The remarks came during the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building (NITB) of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.