Every vote will define Himachal Pradesh's journey over next 25 years: PM Modi

"Every single vote cast on November 12, isn't just for the next five years. Every vote will define Himachal Pradesh's journey for the next 25 years," PM Modi said at a rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to retain the Bhartiya Janata Party in power, adding that a stable government and rapid progress were necessary in the state.

"Every single vote cast on November 12, isn't just for the next five years. Every vote will define Himachal Pradesh's journey for the next 25 years," Modi said at a rally in Mandi district.
Mandi is Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district. Thakur addressed the rally as well later.
The Prime Minister reminded that India completed 75 years of independence a few weeks ago. He said that when the country will celebrate a century of independence, closer to that, Himachal Pradesh would complete 100 years since its formation, "which is why the next 25 years will be very crucial."
Modi said he was happy with the people of Himachal Pradesh. He claimed that the people knew that his party stood for stability, 'sam-baav' (equanimity), 'sewa baav' (service) and it gave the highest priority to development.
"Therefore, the people of the state have decided to get the BJP back to power," he said,
