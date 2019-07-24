#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Modi govt moves to overhaul labour laws in bid to boost job creation

Updated : July 24, 2019 10:37 AM IST

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar introduced the bills, covering safety, working conditions and wages, in the lower house of parliament, saying they would promote the ease of living and doing business.
The Code on Wages is the first of four proposed labour bills long envisaged to replace 44 archaic labour laws.
Industry welcomed the move, as helping to boost the competitiveness of domestic companies by lowering compliance costs.
