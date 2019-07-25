Modi govt introduces Repealing and Amending Bill 2019 to scrap 58 old laws in Lok Sabha
Updated : July 25, 2019 01:50 PM IST
Opposition members accused the government of "rushing through" bills without giving lawmakers due time to deliberate on their content.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Modi government has already repealed 1,458 old and archaic Acts.
Some of the old acts that have been repealed are the Hackney Carriage Act 1879.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more