Modi govt introduces Repealing and Amending Bill 2019 to scrap 58 old laws in Lok Sabha

Updated : July 25, 2019 01:50 PM IST

Opposition members accused the government of "rushing through" bills without giving lawmakers due time to deliberate on their content.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Modi government has already repealed 1,458 old and archaic Acts.
Some of the old acts that have been repealed are the Hackney Carriage Act 1879.
