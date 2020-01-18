Politics
Modi government may induct KV Kamath, Swapan Dasgupta as ministers
Updated : January 18, 2020 05:20 PM IST
Veteran banker Kamath is likely to be inducted as minister of state in the finance ministry and he may over time grow in the role.
Dasgupta, a right-wing ideologue, is likely to be inducted as a junior minister in the human resource development ministry.
The induction of Kamath in the finance ministry will be an important signal as till now only politicians have occupied the North Block under the Modi government.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more