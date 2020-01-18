#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Modi government may induct KV Kamath, Swapan Dasgupta as ministers

Updated : January 18, 2020 05:20 PM IST

Veteran banker Kamath is likely to be inducted as minister of state in the finance ministry and he may over time grow in the role.
Dasgupta, a right-wing ideologue, is likely to be inducted as a junior minister in the human resource development ministry.
The induction of Kamath in the finance ministry will be an important signal as till now only politicians have occupied the North Block under the Modi government.
Modi government may induct KV Kamath, Swapan Dasgupta as ministers
