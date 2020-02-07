Modi doesn't behave like prime minister: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "tubelight" barb, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he does not behave like a prime minister.

"Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature, our prime minister doesn't have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Gandhi said this when he was asked about Modi's "tubelight" barb at him during his reply to the motion of thanks to the president's address in Lok Sabha.

Gandhi is in the middle of the Friday row inside the House as MPs from treasury benches clashed with opposition over the former Congress chief's "danda" remark against the Prime Minister.

Gandhi alleged that there were instructions from BJP hierarchy to stifle his voice in the House.

The incident happened when Congress MP Manickam Tagore tried to snatch away a paper being read out by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The Minister was condemning Gandhi's 'danda' jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting on the episode Rahul Gandhi defended Manickam Tagore and alleged that Tagore was roughed up and claimed that the opposition and the Congress were "being sidelined".

After the incident Rahul Gandhi spoke to the media and said: "There is a issue in Wayanad about them not having Medical College this is long standing issue so I wanted to raise this issue in the House.

"However, the BJP doesn't want me to speak in the House so and in a completely un-parliamentary manner the Health Minister raised an issue which happened outside the House and has no business here in Parliament."

"We are not being allowed to speak in Parliament," said Rahul

The Government has alleged that after Rahul Gandhi's instigation, the Congress MPs thought they will live up to their leader's 'danda' comment. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harshvardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and is height of gundaism," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.