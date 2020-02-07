Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Modi doesn't behave like prime minister: Rahul Gandhi

Updated : February 07, 2020 03:01 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said this when he was asked about Modi's "tubelight" barb at him during his reply to the motion of thanks to the president's address in Lok Sabha.
Gandhi is in the middle of the Friday row inside the House as MPs from treasury benches clashed with opposition over the former Congress chief's "danda" remark against the Prime Minister.
Reacting on the episode Rahul Gandhi defended Manickam Tagore and alleged that Tagore was roughed up and claimed that the opposition and the Congress were "being sidelined".
Modi doesn't behave like prime minister: Rahul Gandhi

You May Also Like

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement