Politics Modi doesn't behave like prime minister: Rahul Gandhi Updated : February 07, 2020 03:01 PM IST Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said this when he was asked about Modi's "tubelight" barb at him during his reply to the motion of thanks to the president's address in Lok Sabha. Gandhi is in the middle of the Friday row inside the House as MPs from treasury benches clashed with opposition over the former Congress chief's "danda" remark against the Prime Minister. Reacting on the episode Rahul Gandhi defended Manickam Tagore and alleged that Tagore was roughed up and claimed that the opposition and the Congress were "being sidelined".