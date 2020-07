Donald Trump is on course for a resounding win in the 2020 presidential election against the presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, if a prediction model with a near-perfect hit rate is to be believed.

The Primary Model of Stony Brook Professor Helmut Norpoth has successfully predicted five of the past six US elections, beginning 1996. “The Primary Model gives Trump a 91 percent chance of winning in November,” Norpoth told Mediaite earlier this week.

The model takes into account the performance of a party’s nominee during the primaries and has been highly accurate in predicting the result of the US presidential elections. “This model gets it right for 25 of the 27 elections since 1912, when primaries were introduced,” said Norpoth.

The only two elections it got wrong were John F Kennedy’s 1960 win, when he rather surprisingly defeated the Republican Party’s Richard Nixon in a close fight; and George W Bush’s 2000 victory. Notably, the 2000 election was decided by the US Supreme Court when it stopped recounting in Florida after an extremely close fight between Bush and Al Gore. Bush lost the popular vote, but prevailed on the electoral college count.

Trump has faced numerous controversies during his four years in power. He was impeached by the House of Representative last year and has been roundly criticised for his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic—the US is the worst-affected country with more than 130,000 deaths—but according to Norpoth’s model, he is on course for a thumping win at the November polls.

Notably, Biden performed poorly in the first two Democratic Party primaries—in Iowa and New Hampshire—before his fortunes swung in the South Carolina primary. He went on to record comprehensive wins from then and garnered a majority of the delegates, paving the way for his Democratic Party’s nomination.

Biden’s early poor performance could contribute to his poor showing in the model.