Politics
Model code for 15 Karnataka bypolls comes into force
Updated : November 11, 2019 11:43 AM IST
The by-elections have been necessitated due to the disqualification of the 14 Congress and 3 Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) rebel legislators after they resigned from their respective assembly seats in July.
The by-elections will be held in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, K.R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K.R. Pete and Hunsur.
The Congress on October 31 announced names for 8 assembly segments, while the ruling BJP and JD-S were yet to do till Sunday.
