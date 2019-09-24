Mobile app to be used for collecting 2021 census data: Amit Shah
Updated : September 24, 2019 08:32 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah also said the data for the National Population Register (NPR), a list of usual residents of the country, will also be collected along with the census exercise.
The census will have its reference date as March 1, 2021, but for snow-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand it will be October 1, 2020.
The mammoth nationwide exercise will be carried out in 16 languages and at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore.
