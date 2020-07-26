Politics Mnuchin: Coronavirus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August Updated : July 26, 2020 10:23 AM IST Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that extending an expiring unemployment benefit but reducing it substantially was a top priority for Trump. The White House and Senate Republicans were racing to regroup after plans to introduce a $1 trillion virus rescue bill collapsed Thursday amid GOP infighting over its size, scope and details. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply