The new chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin has taken a slew of decisions to combat the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president, was sworn in as the chief minister by Governor Banwarilal Purohit earlier today (May 7) has expanded the state's health insurance scheme to cover COVID-related expenses in private hospitals.

The new DMK government has also announced Rs 4,000 per for BPL families that have been affected by the pandemic. About 2.07 crore ration cardholders will be benefited from the scheme involving an outlay of Rs 4,153.39 crore, according to the government.

In other decisions Stalin has also slashed bus charges for working women and girl students, fulfilling one of the party's poll promises.

Milk prices in the state have also been slashed by Rs 3 per litre.

The new chief minister has also signed an order for setting up a department to collect pandemic-related grievances district wise.

The DMK has come back to power after a gap of 10 years, this time with Stalin at the helm.