MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for first time: Full list of ministers

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time. He led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly elections. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Along with him, 33 leaders also took oath as Cabinet Ministers, including two women.

Chennai: DMK Chief MK Stalin takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He is being administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit pic.twitter.com/e8IZT1aNFz — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, leaders from alliance parties including Congress’s P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko and top state officials took part in the ceremony.