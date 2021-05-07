MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for first time: Full list of ministers

|S.No.
|Name
|Designation
|Portfolios
|1
|Thiru M.K.Stalin
|Chief Minister
|Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.
|2
|Thiru Duraimurugan
|Minister for Water Resources
|Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.
|3
|Thiru K.N.Nehru
|Minister for Municipal Administration
|Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.
|4
|Thiru I.Periyasamy
|Minister for Co-operation
|Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare
|5
|Thiru K. Ponmudi
|Minister for Higher Education
|Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology
|6
|Thiru E.V.Velu
|Minister for Public Works
|Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports)
|7
|Thiru M.R.K. Panneerselvam
|Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare
|Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development
|8
|Thiru K.K.S.S.RRamachandran
|Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management
|Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management
|9
|Thiru Thangam Thennarasu
|Minister for Industries
|Industries, Tamil Official Language and TamilCulture, Archeology.
|10
|Thiru S. Reghupathy
|Minister for Law
|Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption
|11
|Thiru S. Muthusamy
|Minister for Housing and Urban Development
|Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.
|12
|Thiru K.R. Periakaruppan
|Minister for Rural Development
|Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.
|13
|Thiru TM Anbarasan
|Minister for Rural Industries
|Rural industries cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.
|14
|Thiru M.P.Saminathan
|Minister for Information & Publicity
|Information & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.
|15
|Tmt. P. Geetha Jeevan
|Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment
|Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme
|16
|Thiru Anitha R. Radhakrishnan
|Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry
|Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry
|17
|Thiru S.R. Rajakannappan
|Minister for Transport
|Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.
|18
|Thiru K. Ramachandran
|Minister for Forests
|Forests
|19
|Thiru R. Sakkarapani
|Minister for Food and Civil Supplies
|Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control
|20
|Thiru V Senthilbalaji
|Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise
|Electricity, Non Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses
|21
|Thiru R. Gandhi
|Minister for Handlooms and Textiles
|Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan.
|22
|Thiru Ma.Subramanian
|Minister for Medical and Family Welfare
|Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare
|23
|Thiru P. Moorthy
|Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration
|Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies
|24
|Thiru S.S.Sivasankar
|Minister for Backward Classes Welfare
|Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare
|25
|Thiru P.K. Sekarbabu
|Minister for Hindu Religious and CharitableEndowments
|Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments
|26
|Thiru Palanivel Thiagarajan
|Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management
|Finance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances.
|27
|Thiru S.M. Nasar
|Minister for Milk & DairyDevelopment
|Milk and Diary Development
|28
|Thiru Gingee K.S.Masthan
|Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non ResidentTamils Welfare
|Minorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board
|29
|Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
|Minister for School Education
|School Education
|30
|Thiru Siva. V. Meyyanathan
|Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and SportsDevelopment
|Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development
|31
|Thiru C.V. Ganesan
|Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development
|Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment
|32
|Thiru T. Mano Thangaraj
|Minister for Information Technology
|Information Technology
|33
|Thiru M. Mathiventhan
|Minister for Tourism
|Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation
|34
|Tmt. N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj
|Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare
|Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.