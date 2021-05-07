  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics

MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for first time: Full list of ministers

Updated : May 07, 2021 11:53:13 IST

Along with Stalin, 33 leaders also took oath including two women.
MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for first time: Full list of ministers
Published : May 07, 2021 11:53 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

IndiGrid raises Rs 1k crore via NCDs

IndiGrid raises Rs 1k crore via NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement