MJ Akbar’s new book, on Gandhi, a "devout Hindu" who staunchly opposed partition and Jinnah, to release in January
Updated : December 28, 2019 11:09 AM IST
The 450-page book by MJ Akbar is a uniquely intimate glimpse of the Indian political landscape in the lead up to the tumultuous times of 1947, capturing the events and people behind the partition of India.
The book also shines a light on Gandhi’s religious beliefs, which could be represented as completely oppugnant to the divisionary politics that the opposition and critics accuse that the BJP espouses, especially in the light of the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.
