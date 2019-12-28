#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200
Global stocks rally to record highs; gold gains
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes
Home Politics
Politics

MJ Akbar’s new book, on Gandhi, a "devout Hindu" who staunchly opposed partition and Jinnah, to release in January

Updated : December 28, 2019 11:09 AM IST

The 450-page book by MJ Akbar is a uniquely intimate glimpse of the Indian political landscape in the lead up to the tumultuous times of 1947, capturing the events and people behind the partition of India.
The book also shines a light on Gandhi’s religious beliefs, which could be represented as completely oppugnant to the divisionary politics that the opposition and critics accuse that the BJP espouses, especially in the light of the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.
MJ Akbar’s new book, on Gandhi, a
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV