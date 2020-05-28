  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Mizoram class-12 board exams 2020 to resume on June 16

Updated : May 28, 2020 02:47 PM IST

Mizoram class-12 board exams 2020 to resume on June 16

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty at 1 month closing high; financials, auto stocks lead

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty at 1 month closing high; financials, auto stocks lead

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Number of PPE body coveralls manufactured in India tops 1-crore mark, says govt

Number of PPE body coveralls manufactured in India tops 1-crore mark, says govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement