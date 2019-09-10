#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
MIT-Jeffrey Epstein scandal highlights thorny ethics of university donations

Updated : September 10, 2019 07:54 AM IST

While MIT grapples with new allegations about its financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein, other universities that accepted donations from the disgraced financier say they have no plans to return the money.
The turmoil at MIT has sent shockwaves through the world of education and highlights the challenges universities face as they screen potential donors and decide whether to keep money that's tainted by its benefactor's misdeeds.
Harvard University says it already spent $6.5 million that Epstein donated in 2003. The University of Arizona says it isn't returning $50,000 it received in 2017. The University of British Columbia is not giving back $25,000 it got from an Epstein charity in 2011.
